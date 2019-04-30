Japan's emperor performs main abdication ceremony

TOKYO: Outgoing Japanese emperor Akihito on Tuesday (Apr 30) performed the main ritual to hand over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son Naruhito - Japan's first abdication in more than two centuries.

Akihito technically remains emperor until the stroke of midnight when the country ushers in the new imperial era of Reiwa, or "beautiful harmony", that will last as long as Naruhito reigns.

Dressed in a Western-style morning coat, Akihito stood on a small stage before an invited audience and members of the royal family and offered his "deepest heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan."



In a brief speech, the 85-year-old said he had spent the 30 years of his reign performing his duties with "deep respect and love for the people."

"That has been a great blessing," he added.

He said he would "pray for the peace and happiness of all the people in Japan and around the world."

Empress Michiko stood by his side in a white and silver gown and the outgoing emperor paused briefly after exiting the stage, to help his wife of 60 years down the steps.



The ritual-bound process began Tuesday morning with the emperor, dressed in expansive golden-brown robes and a towering black headpiece, "reporting" his abdication to his ancestors and the gods at several "sanctuaries" at the palace.

The main event took place at precisely 5pm local time (4pm Singapore time), when the 85-year-old formally stepped down in a 10-minute ceremony in the "Matsu-no-Ma" (Room of Pine), considered the most elegant hall in the sumptuous Imperial Palace.

The abdication ritual saw the outgoing emperor turn over the throne in the presence of the imperial regalia - an ancient sword and sacred jewel that are considered to legitimise an emperor.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thanked the emperor, who took the Chrysanthemum Throne in 1989, saying he had "fulfilled his responsibility as the symbol of Japan".

He said the royal couple, known for their trips to comfort the victims of natural disasters, had given Japanese people "courage and hope".

Crown Prince Naruhito will not become emperor of Japan until the stroke of midnight and he will "inherit" the regalia at a second ceremony on Wednesday at 10.30am local time before making his first official public remarks shortly afterwards.

Wednesday's ceremony was expected to be attended by just one woman - the sole female member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet. Female royals are prohibited from participating.



The ceremonies all take place behind closed doors, but small crowds had gathered outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday morning, despite clouds and rain.



"I'd like to thank the emperor for his hard work," said 76-year-old Hironari Uemara, visiting Tokyo from Okayama in western Japan.

His wife said she would miss Akihito and the outgoing imperial Heisei era.

"I feel like crying," she told AFP.



Timeline of Japan's Heisei Era and significant dates in the life of Emperor Akihito. (AFP/Janis LATVELS/Laurence CHU)

POPULAR TOUCH

The popular Akihito stunned Japan when he announced in 2016 that he wanted to give up the Chrysanthemum Throne, citing his age and health problems - he has been treated for prostate cancer and has also undergone heart surgery.

There have been abdications in Japan's long imperial history, which has mythological origins and stretches back more than two millennia, but the last one was more than two centuries ago.

A more lavish and public enthronement ceremony attended by world leaders will take place on Oct 22.

President Donald Trump sent congratulations, offering "heartfelt appreciation" to the outgoing imperial couple and stressing the "close relationship" between the US and Japan.

He will become the first foreign leader to meet the new emperor on a trip in May.

The Japanese monarchy stretches back for centuries. (AFP Photo)

Akihito has sought to modernise the imperial family in Japan, which has a sensitive position given the role his father Hirohito played in the country's militaristic past.

He and his wife Empress Michiko won plaudits for a popular touch, notably comforting people affected by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown that devastated whole swathes of east Japan and killed thousands.

Images of the couple kneeling and bowing to those in temporary shelters gave some heart to the stricken nation and Akihito took the rare step of giving a televised address to reassure his people.

Like his father, Crown Prince Naruhito is seen as a modern royal and has previously issued mild criticism of the sometimes stifling lifestyle imposed on royals, particularly as his wife Masako has struggled to adapt to imperial life and has long battled stress-induced illness.

SUCCESSION FEARS

The new emperor inherits a country very different to when it last crowned a new emperor.

In 1989, when Akihito ascended the throne, Japan ruled the world economically in the middle of a technology-fuelled boom that caused soaring land prices and sparked wild cost comparisons: the Imperial Palace grounds were worth more than all of Canada.

Now, Japan's population is in decline and it is on course to become the world's first "ultra-aged" society, with 28 per cent of people over 65.

The boom gave way to a "lost decade" of tepid economic growth and deflation from which Japan has not fully recovered.

File photo taken on Nov 11, 2002 of Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako as they pose with their daughter Princess Aiko at Togu Palace in Tokyo. (AFP Photo)

The abdication has also reignited concerns about a potential succession crisis. There are no more eligible male heirs after the 12-year-old son of Naruhito's younger brother Akishino.

Japan's centuries-old succession would be broken if that son, Hisahito, does not have a male child. The idea of letting women ascend the throne is popular with Japanese, but vehemently opposed by traditionalists.

The historic abdication has resulted in an unprecedented 10-day holiday for the famously hard-working Japanese, as special days off to mark the new emperor combine with the traditional "Golden Week" celebrations in May.

As the holiday kicked off over the weekend, bullet trains and airports were packed, but the exodus left the capital's commuter trains unusually empty.

