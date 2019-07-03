Japan's Kyushu island, hit by torrential rains, orders 800,000 to evacuate

TOKYO: Japan ordered nearly 800,000 people on the southern island of Kyushu to take shelter in evacuation centres and other safe areas on Wednesday (Jul 3) as heavy rains threatened to trigger landslides and cause other damage.

Some parts of southern Kyushu have received up to 1,000mm of rain since Friday, and forecasters expect as much as 350mm to fall in some areas by midday on Thursday, NHK said.



Map from the Japan Meteorological Agency showing Kyushu island being put on red alert for heavy rain.

Another 310,000 residents of the island were advised to find shelter, Kyodo News reported.

Weather officials have issued mudslide warnings in Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki Prefectures, said NHK.



In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said residents should "take steps to protect their lives, including early evacuation" and he ordered the military to prepare for rescue operations if needed.

Abe was criticised for the government's slow response last July when heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, killing more than 200 people in Japan's worst weather disaster in 36 years.

