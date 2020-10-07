Japan's Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Jaspan Quad Meeting
(From left) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi,Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attend their meeting in Tokyo, Oct 6, 2020. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via AP)

TOKYO: Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday (Oct 7) at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.

Motegi's meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne took place a day after four-way Quad between the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India in which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.

Motegi gave no further details.

Payne on Tuesday met separately with Pompeo and the two discussed their shared concerns regarding China's activities in the Indo-Pacific.

Source: Reuters

