Japan's Nara Park issues warning after hundreds of deer bite cases: Reports

NARA, Japan: Japan's famous Nara Park issued a warning to tourists on Tuesday (Apr 3) to not tease its wild deer after a record 180 cases of injuries were reported last year.

Instruction panels in English, Chinese and Japanese have been set up at the stands where visitors buy special crackers to feed the deer, reported local news outlet Kyodo News.



According to the park, 138 of the injured were foreigners.

A man feeding a deer at Nara Park. (Photo: Diane Leow)

The signs advise tourists to give the food immediately as teasing would make the deer angry. Feeders are also encouraged to show their hands to the deer to let them know when the food is finished, said the report.

Tourists are able to buy the special crackers at the park. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)

The 660-hectare park is home to more than 1,000 deer, which are protected as a national treasure. The park also encompasses the famous Todaiji Temple and Kasugataisha Shrine.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to prefectural government official Yuichiro Kitabata, the rise of injuries is due to tourists' increasing eagerness to stage good pictures with the deer.

Many lure the deer with crackers but would hide the snack as soon as the animal approaches as they try to snap the perfect shot, reported the Japan Times.