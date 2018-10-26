Japan's PM Abe says to work with China on North Korea issue

Japan and China have major responsibility for ensuring regional security and will work together on the North Korea issue, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday during an official visit to China.

BEIJING: Japan and China have major responsibility for ensuring regional security and will work together on the North Korea issue, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday during an official visit to China.

Abe, speaking to reporters in a briefing with China's Premier Li Keqiang, also said Japan was committed to normalising diplomatic relations with North Korea.

But several issues, including North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese citizens, must be resolved before bilateral relations were normalised, he said.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Philip Wen; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)