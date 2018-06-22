Japan's Shinmoedake volcano erupts, ejecting smoke and rocks

TOKYO: Japan's Shinmoedake volcano erupted explosively on Friday (Jun 22) for the first time since April, sending smoke thousands of meters into the air, less than a week after a strong earthquake shook the country's west.

Shinmoedake, in a mainly rural area about 985km from Tokyo on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, had quitened down since the earlier eruption, although admission to the 1,421m-high peak remained restricted.

Television images showed smoke and ash billowing into the air above the peak; TBS television said rock was thrown as far as 1,100m from the mountain.

Japan has 110 active volcanoes and monitors 47 constantly. When 63 people were killed in the volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in September 2014, it was the country's worst such toll for nearly 90 years.

In January, a member of Japan’s military was struck and killed when rocks from a volcanic eruption rained down on skiers at a central mountain resort.

On Monday, an earthquake of 6.1-magnitude struck Osaka, Japan's second largest city, killing five, including a nine-year-old schoolgirl, and injuring hundreds.



