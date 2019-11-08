Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts in miles-high plume of ash: Kyodo

TOKYO: Japan's Sakurajima volcano shot smoke and ash miles into the sky on Friday (Nov 8) in its biggest eruption in more than three years, Kyodo News reported.

The volcano, on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, spewed ash 5.5km high, the first time the ash cloud from an eruption has exceeded 5km since July 2016, Kyodo said, citing a local meteorological observatory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have a proper eruption at Sakurajima!!!! Just a couple of hours after checking into hotel. Unpacked and charging stuff felt the headboard rattling...... kaboom...... pic.twitter.com/PLm06tJR03 — Steven H (@volcanohull) November 8, 2019

The volcano has been highly active, erupting more than 100 times just this year, the report said, adding no damage has been reported so far.