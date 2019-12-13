Japan PM puts off visit after unrest in Indian state

FILE PHOTO: Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, and Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, observe an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 29, 2018. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to India for summit talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has been deferred, India's foreign ministry said on Friday (Dec 13).

Abe was due to arrive in India on Dec 15 and hold talks with Modi in Guwahati, the main city of the northeastern state of Assam, which has been wracked by protests this week over a divisive new citizenship law.

Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, said in a tweet that "both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future."

Source: Reuters/nr

