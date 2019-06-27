Japan tells UK PM candidates: We don't want a no-deal Brexit

LONDON: Japan on Thursday (Jun 27) publicly cautioned the two candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May that Japanese investment could leave if they wrenched Britain out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Japan, one of the biggest investors in the British economy, is very concerned about a no-deal Brexit that would have a very negative impact on Japanese firms in Britain, Foreign Minister Taro Kono told the BBC.

Kono said that if there was a no-deal Brexit then car companies might have to go through physical customs inspections and that their operations may not be able to continue.

