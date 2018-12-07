Japan to bar Huawei, ZTE from govt procurement contracts: Sources

TOKYO: Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, a person with direct knowledge and a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday (Dec 7).

The Yomiuri newspaper, which first reported the news, said the government was expected to revise its internal rules on procurement as early as Monday in a bid to prevent intelligence leaks and cyber attacks.

The report follows a decision by the United States this year to ban government purchases of Huawei gear.



US intelligence agencies allege Huawei is linked to China's government and that its equipment could contain "backdoors" for use by spies, although no evidence has been produced publicly and the firm has denied the claims.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, the 46-year-old daughter of the company's founder, was detained in Canada on Dec 1.

The arrest was made at Washington's request as part of a US investigation of an alleged scheme to use the global banking system to evade US sanctions against Iran, according to people familiar with the probe.



In addition, Australia and New Zealand have blocked Huawei from building 5G networks, while Britain's BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei's equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the Chinese company in central parts of the next network.