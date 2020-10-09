Typhoon off southern Japan, heavy rain expected nationwide

TOKYO: A slow-moving typhoon off Japan's southern coast has triggered gusts and rain across a large part of the country and could bring heavy rains to the Tokyo region early next week, though it was not expected to make landfall, officials said on Friday (Oct 9).

Disaster officials, nevertheless, urged residents to take precautions early.

Typhoon Chan-hom was south of Japan’s Shikoku island Friday afternoon with maximum winds of 126kmh, the Meteorological Agency said.

This Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows the clouds cover over Japan as Typhoon Chan-hom advancing northward over waters south of Japan. (NASA via AP)

The agency said Chan-hom took a route farther from the Japanese coast than expected and was not expected to make landfall.

Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi urged residents to prepare early for high waves and possible flooding from the storm and avoid non-essential outings.



