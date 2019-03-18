Japan's 'Uncle Olympics' dies with unfulfilled Tokyo 2020 dream

Superfan Naotoshi Yamada, famous in Japan for having been to every Summer Games since 1964, has died aged 92 with an unfulfilled dream of watching the Olympics when it returns to Tokyo next year.

Naotoshi Yamada died on Mar 9 from heart failure. He was 92.

The Tokyo businessman was a national celebrity in his own right with his repeated, gleeful appearances in Olympic stands.

"Uncle Olympics", as he came to be known, was an omnipresent fixture for Japanese TV watchers cheering on the Japan team at the "Greatest Show On Earth".

Often sporting a gold top hat, kimono or red jacket, and a beaming smile, Yamada also became a darling of the international media.

FILE PHOTO: Naotoshi Yamada poses for a photo at his office in Tokyo, Japan, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

"After 92 years of his life spent cheering, Naotoshi Yamada, international Olympic cheerleader, was called to eternal rest on Mar 9, 2019," said his website, managed by a firm he founded.

Born in 1926, Yamada built a successful wire rope manufacturing business, and also expanded his portfolio to include the hotel and real estate sectors.

But away from work, his passion was for sport, particularly the Olympics.

He did not miss a summer games since 1964, taking in Mexico City, Munich, Montreal, Moscow, Los Angeles, Seoul, Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro.

For good measure, he also attended the winter games when it rolled into Nagano in 1998, and told local media of his strong desire to attend the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Yamada saw the first Tokyo Olympics when he was 38.

But his passion was truly ignited during the 1968 Mexico City Games, according to his website.

He donned a kimono and a sombrero hat and loudly cheered for a Mexican 5,000-metre runner, mistaking him for a Japanese athlete.

Local spectators embraced the scene and loudly cheered for Japanese athletes in return, leading to an electrifying show of support that went beyond nationality, his website said.

"He saw the awesome power of cheering, and was mesmerised by it ever since," it said.

In an interview with Reuters in October, Yamada had expressed his desire to live long enough to see the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"It will be the culmination of all my years cheering the Olympics," Yamada had said.

Yamada’s haul of flags, stamps, photographs and other items collected on his Olympic travels are on display at a gallery in his hometown of Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture.

