Japan wants to arrange a visit by PM Abe to Russia in September

Japan&apos;s PM Abe speaks during the &apos;One Year to Go&apos; ceremony celebrating one year out
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO: Japan would like to arrange a visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russia in September, its chief government spokesman said on Monday (Aug 5).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that leaders from Japan and Russia would need to talk directly because there were "issues between the two nations".

On Friday, Japan's foreign ministry called a visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to an island claimed by both Japan and Russia "extremely regrettable", urging Moscow to take constructive steps to advance ties.

