At least 10 on Japan cruise ship test positive for novel coronavirus

TOKYO: At least 10 passengers on a cruise ship that Japan quarantined tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Japanese health minister said on Wednesday (Feb 5).



Japan has quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard the Diamond Princess for the virus after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong.



Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that specimens from more than 200 people were collected.



"From around 7.30am (2230 GMT Tuesday), we had them (the 10 who tested positive) get off the vessel, and with cooperation with the coastguard we are sending them to medical organisations," he said.



Health screening began on Tuesday for the passengers and crew after the Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan 25, the company said.

Japan was also preparing to expand the scope of its screening for the virus, and test criteria after initial tests failed to detect the virus in some people who were later found to be infected, the health minister told reporters.

Previously, the country had 20 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 17 of them having been in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the epidemic began.

Japan on Saturday began refusing entry to foreigners who have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, in the past 14 days as well as people with passports issued in Hubei province.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he believed Japan's current restrictions on entry were appropriate, when asked at a news conference.



Suga said that as of Feb 3, eight foreigners had been barred from entering Japan.

Some countries including the United States and Australia have denied entry to all foreign nationals travelling from China.

