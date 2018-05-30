JB immigration officer who smacked man's head suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: A Johor Bahru immigration officer has been suspended after a video showing him smacking a man on the head went viral, the Immigration Department said on Wednesday (May 30).

The department's director-general Mustafar Ali said the officer's behaviour clearly tarnished the image of the department and was against its code of ethics. He added that the officer will face disciplinary action.



"Severe action will be taken, including sacking the officer. The department will not compromise on personnel who violate the integrity (of), as well as smear the good name of the department. We will not protect them," he said.

In the video, the immigration officer is seen reaching over the counter to hit the man's head with a small booklet. The incident is said to have taken place at the Immigration Office in Wisma Persekutuan Johor Bahru on Wednesday morning, and the man who was hit is believed to be from Myanmar.



