Johor Bahru sees drop in crime

JOHOR BAHRU: Crime in Johor Bahru has fallen this year, according to figures announced by Johor police deputy chief Mohd Kamarudin Md Din on Sunday (May 12).

There were 163 fewer cases from Jan 1 to May 7 this year, with 761 recorded compared to the 924 cases over the same period last year - a fall of 17.64 per cent.



This drop in the crime index was made possible by the special crime eradication operation dubbed "Operasi Khas Pemutihan" carried out in the city, said the deputy chief.

He said the operation was aimed at combating various issues to make sure that Johor Bahru was free of social problems, drug addiction, snatch theft and homelessness.

“All district police chiefs have also been directed to carry out the operations in areas vulnerable to crimes and social problems,” he said, adding that it was also to ensure that the state is safe for visitors in conjunction with the Visit Johor Year 2020.





