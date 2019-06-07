Singapore lawyer linked to missing S$33 million was arrested in KL hotel: Malaysian police

SINGAPORE: Singapore lawyer Jeffrey Ong who allegedly went missing along with S$33 million from engineering firm Allied Technologies, was arrested last week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police told CNA on Friday (Jun 7).

The acting director of Malaysia’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Mr Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, told CNA that Ong was arrested on May 29 by officers from the Royal Malaysia Police at a hotel in the town of Cheras.

He added that Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) had sought assistance to issue an arrest warrant for Ong, and the request was endorsed by Malaysian Court on May 29.

Following that, Royal Malaysia Police officers arrested Ong, with intelligence given from CAD, Mr Saiful said.

Ong was then “delivered” to the CAD on May 30, and he was brought back to Singapore on the same day, Mr Saiful said.

The update from Malaysia's police comes one day after the Singapore Police Force said that Ong had been nabbed with the “cooperation and assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police”, and subsequently charged with cheating.

Ong made headlines last month after engineering firm Allied Technologies filed a police report over an unauthorised payout of S$33 million from its escrow account - an account where funds are held while two or more parties complete a transaction.

He was charged with one count of cheating on Saturday (Jun 1). According to his charge sheet, he is accused of deceiving CCJ Investments Ltd into believing that it had entered into a loan agreement with Suite Development, when there was no such arrangement.

By this deception, Ong allegedly induced CCJ Investments Ltd to disburse a sum of S$6 million.

Of this sum, about S$3.3 million was allegedly used to refinance Suite Development's mortgage loan, and about S$2.7 million was purportedly deposited into the client account of JLC Advisors LLP.

A police report was filed on May 21 and Ong fled Singapore before investigations began.