Jho Low implicated in K-pop sex scandal: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, was named on Monday (May 27) as one of those who attended dinners where sexual services were offered to investors, in an ever-widening sex scandal in South Korea.

The allegation was made during an episode of investigative series Straight that was aired by Korean broadcaster MBC on Monday night, according to the Korea Herald.



The programme claimed that director of management agency YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk hosted a dinner party attended by Low and Thai businessman Chavanos Rattakul in July 2014 and procured prostitutes for them.



Twenty-five women, including more than 10 prostitutes from an adult entertainment establishment with close ties to YG, and eight men were with Yang, according a witness who spoke on the show.



Jho Low and Chavanos afterwards allegedly left for a club said to be owned by Yang, where they were reportedly offered sexual services.

YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea, has denied the allegations.



Yang has since denied his involvement in mediating the sexual services.

“It’s true that I was present, but I didn’t know that prostitution services were solicited. I didn’t pay for the meal expenses myself. I don’t know anything about it.

“There was no further contact with the investors,” he said in a statement reported by several Korean outlets.



Low's lawyers have said that he was not involved in the activities reported in the Straight episode.

“Low is a friend of Psy, and through him met Yang Hyun-suk,” said a spokesman for Low.



Low is said to be behind Psy's performance at Barisan Nasional’s Chinese New Year open house in Penang in 2013. The South Korean star was with YG Entertainment at the time.



This is the latest development in the largest sex scandal to rock the K-pop industry.

Former BIGBANG member Seungri is under investigation after multiple women claimed to have been assaulted or drugged at the Burning Sun club, which he formerly owned.

Located in the upscale Gangnam neighborhood, Burning Sun faces allegations of bribery, violence against customers, securing prostitutes for VIPs, rape, drug trafficking and drug use.

Low has been identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the multi-billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The authorities said about US$4.5 billion were allegedly siphoned from 1MDB, a state fund founded in 2009 by then Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.