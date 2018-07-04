Jho Low's passport cancelled by Malaysian immigration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Immigration Department said on Wednesday (Jul 4) that they have cancelled the passport of businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal investigation.

The passport was cancelled from Jun 15 and was done under the orders of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said immigration director-general Mustafar Ali.

Whistle-blowers said Low, who is close to former prime minister Najib Razak, helped set up the state fund and made key financial decisions even though he had no official positions.

Malaysian authorities have said they have sufficient evidence that Low is among the main criminals in the 1MDB scandal.

He has also been named in civil lawsuits filed by the United States Department of Justice, which alleged that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.



The whereabouts of Low, who rose to notoriety by throwing parties with Hollywood stars, are unknown. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Low's apartment in Malaysia has reportedly been raided by MACC, and leaked pictures of the raid showed a safe, a paper shredder as well as cash.

In February, Indonesian authorities seized Low's luxury yacht on the island of Bali. It was sought by the US Department of Justice as part of the investigation linked to the scandal.

