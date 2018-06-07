Jho Low to help in Malaysia's 1MDB probe: Spokesperson

SINGAPORE: Malaysian financier Jho Low has instructed his lawyers to contact the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), after it was reported that the agency is seeking his assistance in an investigation linked to the 1MDB scandal.

A statement was issued through his spokesperson on Thursday (Jun 7), saying: "Mr Low was made aware of the MACC requesting his assistance.

"Following this, Mr Low immediately instructed his lawyers to make contact with the MACC today with respect to offering such assistance."

Earlier on Thursday, Malaysian authorities said they have sufficient evidence that Low is among the main criminals in the 1MDB scandal.



He has been described as the "best witness" to provide evidence in the 1MDB case that has made global headlines.

“If he claims he is innocent, he should come back and help us with the probe," former minister Daim Zainuddin, who is also a member of the Council of Eminent Persons, had said in May. “The best witness for that case would be Jho Low," he added.



MACC's probe is currently focused on SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. SRC has been linked to transfers of RM42 million (US$10.6 million) into the personal account of former prime minister Najib Razak.

The money involved in the SRC probe is just a fraction of what was allegedly siphoned from 1MDB. Low has been named in civil lawsuits filed by the United States Department of Justice, which alleged that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

Low previously did consultancy work for 1MDB, but has denied any wrongdoing.



It is not clear exactly where Low is currently. But Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told a news conference in May that authorities "roughly know where he is".

In February, Indonesian authorities seized Low's luxury yacht on the island of Bali sought by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the investigation linked to the scandal.

