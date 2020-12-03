Johor state government to distribute 1,000 food baskets to needy Malaysians in Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has launched an initiative to send 1,000 food baskets to needy Malaysians who are based in Singapore, Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Thursday (Dec 3).

In a statement, Mr Hasni said the initiative, which was first announced when he tabled the Johor State Budget last week, is meant to lighten the load and help “needy” Malaysians who are based in the city state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to border restrictions amid COVID-19, many Malaysians who work in Singapore are living in rented accommodation as they are unable to commute daily. Many are separated from their families and some of them have reportedly struggled to cope with the higher living expenses.

Mr Hasni said: "The first phase of the mission – to present and distribute 300 food baskets which costs RM30,000 (S$9,900) – will be done soon and the rest will be done in stages.”

He added that the initiative is a collaboration between the Johor State Government and the Malaysia High Commission in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hasni also confirmed that the Malaysia High Commission in Singapore at Jervois Road will be the collection and distribution centre for the food baskets.

Besides food, the baskets also comprise self-care products and blankets.

In the statement, the chief minister also thanked non-profit organisations and departments in the Malaysian government for helping with the initiative.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram