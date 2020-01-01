Firecrackers, fireworks worth RM1.6 million seized in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian authorities seized firecrackers and fireworks worth more than RM1.6 million (S$529,000) during two separate raids in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (Dec 31).

The Region Two Marine Police said a total of 717 boxes of contraband were confiscated during the raids on two business premises as well as a lorry at Taman Universiti and Setia Business Park.



Two local men, aged 27 and 37, were also arrested.



“The total seizure is estimated to be worth RM1.63 million, including the lorry, which is about RM80,000,” said Marine Police commander Abdul Rahman Mohamad.



"During the first raid at 3.30pm carried out at a storage facility in Taman Universiti, 160 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks were seized with an estimated value of RM521,640," he said.



A total of 717 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth more than RM1.5 million were seized. (Photo: Bernama)

Abdul Rahman added that the second raid carried out at another storage facility in Setia Business Park discovered 256 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM561,570.



Later that evening, Malaysian authorities seized 301 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM481,170 from an Isuzu truck parked in front of the premises.



Abdul Rahman said the raids were conducted following tip-offs from members of the public, and that the stock of fireworks and firecrackers were believed to be marketed in Johor for New Year and Chinese New Year celebrations.