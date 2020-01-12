89 Johor students infected by influenza

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 89 students in the state of Johor have been infected by influenza.



The city of Johor Bahru had the most number of victims with 56 cases as of 1.30pm, followed by the town of Kulai with 15 incidents, Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan said on Sunday (Jan 12).

The town of Tangkak reported six cases while Kluang and Muar both had five cases each. There was only one case each in the towns of Batu Pahat and Pontian.

Azman said data from government and private health centres showed that those infected comprised pre-school, primary and secondary children.



No classes or schools have been closed down so far, he added.

“Schools are operating as usual. When there are one or two cases, the school’s standard operating procedure applies, which means cleansing the classroom with Dettol.”

However, when there are more cases, the relevant health office will decide whether class or school closures are needed.

“So far, this has not been necessary in Johor,” Azman said.

Azman explained that the Johor Health Department had taken early measures to tackle the problem and that the department is in constant contact with the health offices.

Schools are also equipped with screening apparatus to detect students who have fevers, while those with any symptoms of influenza are also not allowed in the school.

“They will be required to go home and seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital,” he said, adding that while in the school, they will be quarantined in a special room or the sick bay.

“Similarly, students staying in the hostels will also be quarantined until they recover,” Azman said.