Restaurants, shopping malls plunged into darkness as power outage hits Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru city centre and its surrounding areas were hit by a power outage at about 1pm on Thursday (Sep 6) afternoon, with electricity supply yet to be restored as at 5pm and many buildings including shopping malls plunged into darkness.

Baderul Sham Saad, general manager at the Johor arm of electricity provider Tenaga Nasional, said the power disruption was due to a fault at a substation at Jalan Datuk Abdul Rahman Andak.

Advertisement

Tenaga Nasional said on its Facebook page that Johor Bahru suffered a 33kV "major tripping", causing electricity to be cut off in at least six areas: Jalan Harimau, Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Serampang, Jalan Visata, Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Jalan Yahya Awal.

A photo uploaded on social media shows people walking down a dimly lit escalator in KSL City shopping mall in Johor Bahru on Thursday (Sep 6). (Photo: Facebook/Yvonne Teo)

"Our technical team is working to recover the electric supply as soon as possible. It is estimated to complete within two to three hours, depending on the nature and level of damage," the company stated.

Johor police confirmed they had received a report on the power disruption, but added that they were no reports of injury or death related to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johor Fire and Rescue director Othman Abdullah also said that he did not receive distress calls related to the disruption, including any reports of people trapped in lifts.

People in the Johor state capital took to social media to report blackouts and post photos of their locations, many of them shopping malls.

Restaurants such as Bar Wang Rice in KSL City were plunged into darkness after a power outage hit Johor Bahru on Thursday (Sep 6). (Photo: Facebook/Yvonne Teo)

Facebook user BidhanTamang uploaded photos of what appeared to be the Komtar JBCC mall, plunged in complete darkness except for the ground level, where sunlight was pouring in from the entrance.

Another Facebook user, Yvonne Teo, posted photos of people walking down the dimly lit escalator at KSL City and a food display at Bar Wang Rice restaurant.

Screengrab from a mobile phone app shows traffic surveillance cameras marked as "camera down" in places like Danga Bay and Jalan Skudai on Thursday (Sep 6) afternoon.

Sis Nita posted photos of a classroom lit only by the light filtering in through windows, writing in her Facebook post: "Blackout in the whole of Johor Bahru. Class still on."

Traffic lights in Jalan Tebrau connecting Taman Pelangi, Taman Century with the city centre were not functioning during the power disruption, as were traffic surveillance cameras in the Jalan Skudai areas of Johor Bahru.

However, hospitals, the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, as well as most commercial buildings were still operating, albeit on back-up generators.

"The disruption affected consumer accounts. Among those affected are the Komtar building, Sultan Iskandar Building that houses the CIQ complex, the Central Police Station, Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Taman Century and Jalan Yahya Awal," said Baderul.