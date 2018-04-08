Johor-based drug syndicate busted by Singapore, Malaysian authorities; 14kg of heroin seized

SINGAPORE: A Johor-based drug syndicate was thwarted by Singapore and Malaysian authorities in a joint operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Sunday (Apr 8).

A total of 16 people were arrested and more than 14kg of heroin was seized by CNB and the Royal Malaysian Police's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

Last Tuesday (Apr 3), CNB and NCID received intelligence that a consignment of drugs would be coming into Singapore. On that afternoon, CNB officers spotted two suspected drug traffickers driving to Alexandra Retail Centre car park. They were Singaporean men aged 45 and 55.

Soon after, the officers spotted two other suspects arriving at the same car park on a motorcycle. They were Malaysian men aged 25 and 27.

All four suspects were arrested in the vicinity of Alexandra Road after leaving the car park in their respective vehicles.

The officers recovered about 470g of heroin in the car's glove compartment and S$2,500 from each of the Malaysians.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the 45-year-old Singaporean fell and hit his head on the road kerb. He was subsequently taken to hospital and discharged after medical observation, CNB said.



After the initial arrests, CNB officers searched the workplace of the 25-year-old Malaysian who was nabbed and found about 2.38kg of heroin and 525g of Ice in his locker.



On Tuesday evening, officers arrested two more Singaporean men in a Choa Chu Kang supermarket. The suspects, aged 23 and 26, were also believed to be associated with the syndicate.

Both violently resisted arrest and necessary force was used to subdue them, CNB said. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the arrests and received outpatient treatment.

A small packet of Ice was recovered from the 23-year-old suspect.

On Wednesday (Apr 4), Malaysia's NCID launched an operation against the syndicate, arresting 10 suspects. Nine of them are Malaysians while one suspect is a female foreign national.

NCID also seized 11.5kg of heroin, 61g of Ice and six cars.

Commenting on the joint operation, CNB director Ng Ser Song said: "We have managed to dismantle a drug syndicate that was supplying a sizeable amount of drugs to Singapore, and also prevented a large amount of drugs from flowing onto the streets of Singapore."

CNB said that the 2.85kg of heroin seized in Singapore alone is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,357 drug abusers for a week.

The estimated value of the heroin and Ice seized in Singapore was about S$347,000, CNB said.



Investigations into the six suspects arrested in Singapore are ongoing.

