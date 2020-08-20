Johor bus services to take RGL, PCA travellers across the Causeway to Woodlands

JOHOR BAHRU: Free bus services provided by the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) to ferry travellers across the Causeway under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes were allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at the Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore from Thursday (Aug 20).

State Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said this was the result of an agreement between the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“For the past three days since the border was opened (on Aug 17), PAJ has provided free bus services. However, it was necessary for the buses to make a U-turn (at) the border between the two countries.

“Now buses don’t need to do it anymore as they are allowed to make a U-turn at the ICA in Woodlands instead," he said in a statement on Thursday.

As there are no public transport or shuttle buses plying the 1km-long Causeway, those without their own private vehicles had to travel on foot - many with large pieces of luggage.



The PCA allows Singapore and Malaysia citizens or permanent residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

Meanwhile, the RGL is for Malaysia and Singapore residents keen to do shorter-term travel of up to 14 days, for essential business and official purposes.

In a statement, PAJ said that the free hourly bus services will be available from 7.30am to 6.30pm daily.

It added that commuters are advised to comply with standard operating procedures set by Malaysia's Ministry of Health when using the services.

They are not allowed to flag down the bus in the middle of the road and are advised to board the bus at the designated locations, it said.



