Johor chief minister apologises for pollution in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor chief minister Sahruddin Jamal apologised to residents of Pasir Gudang on Sunday (Aug 4) following a spate of incidents connected to air pollution.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Dr Sahruddin said there was indeed room for improvement in addressing the incidents, which started on Jun 20.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“As the head of the state government, I humbly apologise to the people of Pasir Gudang and pledge to work on overcoming our weaknesses,” he said at a townhall session at the Pasir Gudang Municipal indoor stadium.

According to Dr Sahruddin, the state government had already ready taken various measures to ensure that all affected residents receive proper protection and to ensure the safety and health of students.

“We deeply regret and are saddened by the fact that all those development projects planned for this town did not take into account the sustainability and long-term impact on the people in Pasir Gudang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Let’s not play the blame game because it won't solve the problem. From today onwards, we will take the responsibility to find the best solution to this problem so that it will not recur,” he said.

However, the minister said the problem could not be solved overnight, as the solution must be designed with great care in the interest of all parties for the benefit of future generations.

He expressed hope that through the townhall session, he would be able to inform the public of the actual situation regarding the pollution in Pasir Gudang.

This is important, he said, so that it does not continue to be questioned by the community while ending the negative speculation on the government's actions.

“It is also hoped to open up a space for the exchange of ideas, opinions, feedback and suggestions from those involved in dealing with the issues at hand,” he added.