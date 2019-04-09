Johor chief minister has resigned, says Malaysia PM Mahathir

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian resigned on Monday evening (Apr 8), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Bernama, Dr Mahathir said Mr Osman handed him two letters of resignation during their meeting in Putrajaya on Monday, one of which was addressed to the Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar.



Advertisement

JUST IN : Dr Mahathir revealed that Johor MB Osman Sapian has tendered his resignation as of Monday evening pic.twitter.com/7L9b2EWUFx — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) April 9, 2019

“Johor is temporarily without a chief minister,” he said.

Dr Mahathir added that three to four names have been suggested as Mr Osman's replacement.



Earlier, Johor Crown Prince Ismail Sultan Ibrahim revealed that his father had decreed that the state’s chief minister be replaced, confirming speculation that Mr Osman would be asked to leave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crown prince wrote on Twitter that it was his father who gave the order to change the top man in the state.

Titah utk tukar Menteri Besar dah lama. Tetapi org lain pula nak ambil kredit dan mileage, kononnya dia arahkan. Kebawah Duli Tuanku sudah meneliti untuk tukar MB sejak berbulan lalu. Jgn lupa, kuasa memilih Menteri Besar adalah hak mutlak Sultan. Cukup cukuplah politicking. — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) April 9, 2019

“His Majesty has looked into changing the chief minister since months ago. Don’t forget, the power to appoint the chief minister is the sultan’s absolute right,” he said.

The crown prince claimed that there was another person eager to "claim credit and mileage" by appearing to be the one giving orders to change the chief minister.

“Enough with politicking,” he said, without naming the individual.

In a subsequent tweet, the crown prince said he hoped the new chief minister would not be a mere “yes-man” to Putrajaya. He stressed that the people’s welfare and the state’s well-being must be prioritised.

On Monday, news of a meeting between Dr Mahathir and Mr Osman fuelled speculation of the latter being replaced.

His office had denied that the meeting was called to discuss Mr Osman’s resignation, saying that it was a scheduled pre-council meeting ahead of the Singapore-Malaysia leaders' retreat.

However, local media on Tuesday noted that Mr Osman was absent from the retreat.

There was, however, a seat reserved for Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Sahruddin Jamal, one of the two politicians said to be in the running for the chief minister’s post. The other was Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar.

An earlier report by New Straits Times quoted sources saying that Pakatan Harapan leaders were not satisfied with Mr Osman’s performance as the state’s chief minister.

Leaders from his own party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, were also said to be unimpressed with how he handled the controversy surrounding his academic qualifications.