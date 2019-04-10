Johor chief minister to explain reasons for his resignation after meeting with Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: Osman Sapian, who resigned as Johor chief minister on Monday (Apr 8), will explain the reasons behind his decision to step down after he meets with the Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar.

Responding to Bernama's queries, Mr Osman said on Wednesday that he will provide an explanation for his resignation after an audience with the Sultan on Saturday.

Mr Osman did not provide additional details on how the clarification will be delivered.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Tuesday that the 67-year-old had submitted his resignation letters the evening before.

Earlier on Tuesday, Johor Crown Prince Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had revealed that his father had decreed that the state’s chief minister be replaced, confirming speculation that Mr Osman would be asked to leave.

Mr Osman, a state assemblyman for Kempas - who has held the post for 11 months - was sworn in as Johor's 16th chief minister on May 12 last year following Pakatan Harapan's (PH) victory in the 14th General Election.

An earlier report by New Straits Times quoted sources saying that PH leaders were not satisfied with Mr Osman’s performance as the state’s chief minister.

Leaders from his own party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, were also said to be unimpressed with how he handled the controversy surrounding his academic qualifications.