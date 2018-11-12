Johor mega projects in 2019 to include new airport, bridge to Singapore: Chief Minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has identified several mega projects to be implemented next year, including the construction of an airport in Mersing and part of a bridge linking Johor Bahru and Singapore.

"The bridge could be crooked or straight, but it would be a reality," said Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian on Monday (Nov 12).



The "crooked" bridge refers to a project first mooted by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his previous term in office. In 2003, Dr Mahathir had announced that Malaysia would go ahead and build its own half of the bridge if Singapore refused to demolish its half of the Causeway.

The Malaysian half would involve a six-lane highway that would curve in a way that would allow vessels to pass under it.



Osman said on Monday that the design of the bridge has not been finalised.

Construction will probably start after all quarters have reached an agreement over how to address congestion at the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, he added.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said in October that it has not received "any official proposal or communications" from Malaysia on the construction of a so-called "crooked bridge".



According to The Star, Osman said that so far, there have not been any negative comments about the revival of the crooked bridge following the state government's explanation on the matter.



"This is to solve the congestion at both entry points … and it only gets worse during holidays," he was quoted saying in the report.



Johor state Chief Minister Osman Sapian. (File photo: Howard Law)

On the new airport in Mersing, the Johor Chief Minister said it will be located in the East Coast Economic Region. and can serve tourists from Batam in Indonesia and Phuket in Thailand.

It could also be a light aircraft repair hub.

“The Prime Minister has agreed that ECER will play a role. The airport is not for aircraft like Boeing, but for light planes like the Fokker.

“There are two locations, but the cost is still unknown, the consultant will make an evaluation,” Osman told reporters after opening a convention of local Johor authorities.



Osman also said that the development of Segamat district would be a priority for the state government next year, with projects including the upgrading of the Segamat Inland Port and a large-scale dairy and beef farm.



He added that housing and comprehensive development are two of the main issues that would be addressed when the state's 2019 Budget is tabled on Nov 29.

“Many people have asked us to fulfil our promise of providing affordable housing,” he said, noting that the state government has already made good on 10 of its manifesto promises.

“Some have asked us for comprehensive development, and this is part of our plans. Some have also asked for higher salaries, allowances and bonuses. Insha Allah (God willing), we will give a year-end bonus to civil servants and staff of local authorities and statutory bodies in the state,” he added.

