Johor crown prince says will keep speaking up, even if it means being 'public enemy No 1'

JOHOR BAHRU: The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has pledged to continue speaking up against government policies on behalf of the people, even if it means being “public enemy No 1”.

In a Facebook post late on Wednesday (Jan 2), the crown prince said he really wants Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to be successful.

"Some may not like what I say but that’s the challenge. To keep speaking up for the rakyat (people) who can’t,” he said.

"Let me be public enemy No 1 if I have to be. I’m consistent and stand by my principles."

The crown prince noted that he has all along criticised policies that he thinks are not right.

“No difference (between now and during the former prime minister Najib Razak's administration). Just wanting the best for the people,” he said.

The crown prince has a track record of espousing his strong views toward government policies, especially via social media.

For instance, he has urged the federal government to invest in healthcare, including reviving a postponed public hospital in Pasir Gudang, instead of spending the money on building a “crooked bridge” between Johor and Singapore.

He has also expressed hope that Singapore and Malaysia can find a "win-win situation" as both countries continue to address ongoing maritime and airspace disputes.

Back in September, the crown prince, citing unnamed "officials", wrote on Facebook that the government was monitoring his social media accounts. The Malaysian police denied the accusation.

"START GOVERNING, STOP POLITICISING"

In his latest Facebook post, the crown prince urged the PH government to “start governing … stop fighting amongst each other … (and) stop politicising every issue”.

There have been signs of infighting within the PH government. Last month, PH leaders were at odds after Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman called for the sacking of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P Waytha Moorthy, for allegedly inflaming racial tensions following violence at a Hindu temple in Selangor.

“It’s 2019, let’s get it right now. Let’s politicise less. Let’s popularise less over social media. Let’s make better decisions,” the crown prince added.

“Let’s cooperate and accept each other’s space and duty. Let’s serve the people and deliver the best for our country.”

His post has since attracted more than 4,500 likes and more than 400 comments, mostly supporting his views.

“Don’t claim to be a Johorean if you don’t stand with Tuanku and TMJ (Sultan and Crown Prince),” wrote Facebook user Mohamad Khairul.

“Well said TMJ … Keep on speaking out for the people,” wrote Khysa Maisara, another Facebook user.

Facebook user Daniel Fazli added: “Although they’ve succeeded in becoming the government, they (PH) still have the attitude of the opposition … The citizens/people caught in the middle become the victims.”