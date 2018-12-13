I hope that Singapore and Malaysia can find a 'win-win situation': Johor crown prince

KUALA LUMPUR: The crown prince of Johor on Thursday (Dec 13) expressed his hope that Singapore and Malaysia can find a "win-win situation", as both countries continued to tussle in ongoing maritime and airspace disputes.

In a Facebook post, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said: "I hope the countries can find a solution that is a win-win situation to prosper together and not get entangled in unnecessary issues."

He posted a picture of himself clasping hands with two men - a Singaporean and a Malaysian who are both working with him.

"On my right is Prem Singh from the Singapore Special Branch. He has been taking care of me for nine years. On my left is Leftenan Kolonel Samsyawal bin Muhamad from the Malaysian Special Forces ... He has been working with me for the last three years," he wrote.



"Here I am in the middle between Singapore and Malaysia. The three of us are good friends, working well in the same organisation."



Tensions have flared between the two countries in recent weeks over maritime boundaries and airspace management.

A maritime dispute was sparked after Malaysia extended the Johor Bahru port limits in October, encroaching into Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas.



Singapore then extended its Tuas port limits last week, citing "recent provocative developments" such as the intrusion of Malaysian government vessels in Singapore waters.

Malaysia has also expressed a desire to take back control of its airspace over southern Johor, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke citing concerns over sovereignty and national interest, following Singapore's publication of flight procedures for Seletar Airport.



Singapore has said that the procedures simply put on paper the existing flight paths, making safety rules clearer and more transparent.

