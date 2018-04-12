Fake news about Johor crown prince giveaway sparks frenzy at another supermarket

JOHOR BAHRU: A day after the crown prince of Johor spent more than RM1 million (US$258,000) paying for the groceries of shoppers at a mall, hundreds turned up at another supermarket after they heard that he was going to pick up the tab again - only this time, it was fake news.

According to Malaysian media, more than 1,000 shoppers flooded the Econsave hypermarket in Pontian on Thursday morning (Apr 12) despite announcements that Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was not going to be there as rumoured.

“Despite the police arriving there this morning to help disperse the crowd, some were still hopeful, stating that TMJ (Tengku Mahkota Johor) would arrive at 12.30pm, but that too was untrue.

“We have made several announcements to deny the news but some people were adamant that TMJ will come,” the Malay Mail quoted Econsave operations manager Mas Imran Adam as saying.

He added that about 300 shopping carts brimming with groceries were abandoned when people realised that the crown prince was not going to show up.

"Many items were damaged and we have a big job of clearing it up," Mas Imran told The Star.



It was a similar situation on Wednesday evening when the Johor crown prince surprised shoppers at AEON Tebrau.

Many shoppers were seen taking up to three trolleys each, according to The Star, and the mall had to bring down its shutters early when more people came in after the news spread.

The supermarket was temporarily closed on Thursday morning.

A photo circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the event. (Photo: Twitter/AinieHaziqa)

In the case of the supermarket frenzy on Thursday, it was reportedly sparked by a voice message circulated over WhatsApp which said that the crown prince would be spending about RM100,000 at Econsave supermarket in Pontian and that each family will get RM200.

According to the New Straits Times, the supermarket management will lodge a police report.

