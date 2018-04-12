Johor crown prince surprises grocery shoppers with RM1 million treat

JOHOR BAHRU: The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Wednesday night (Apr 11) gave grocery shoppers at a Johor mall a pleasant surprise when he offered to pay for their purchases.

The crown prince offered to foot the bill of every shopper at AEON Tebrau up to RM3,000 (US$775) and eventually spent more than RM1 million in total, reported local news outlets.

He arrived at AEON Tebrau with his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam at around 7pm where he delivered the good news to the shoppers.



According to The Star, many shoppers were seen taking up to three trolleys each.

Rice, cooking oil, fresh fruits and vegetables, flour and tea were among the top items purchased on Wednesday night.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The mall eventually had to bring down its shutters at 8pm when more people started coming in after the news spread, The Star said.



Later, the crown prince posted on the Johor Southern Tigers page: "I'm no politician, I do not need votes. But I genuinely love my people. Always with you Bangsa Johor. I'm on Johor's side."



The crown prince caused an uproar on social media last week when he aired his view on Malaysia's political environment. He later defended his comments, saying that he was only giving his "sincerest" personal opinion.

