Football: Johor crown prince says he is evaluating opportunity to own a stake in Manchester United

SINGAPORE: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said on Friday (Mar 19) that he is evaluating an opportunity to own a stake in Manchester United Football Club.

In a press conference, he said: “I know there is an opening for Manchester United, about 2, 3 to 5 per cent."

"Plus, Manchester United, it's a club that will take decades for its commercial to go down. In terms of sustainability, they are superb," he added.



The crown prince said he has always dreamed of owning a share in a European football club.



"But an elite club. I don't want just a club in the second division or anything like that," he said.



The crown prince said it can be a small equity, which can be expanded in the future.

"I feel by having a small equity of shares I can somehow capitalise not only for myself as a football (club) owner but also for JDT," he said, referring to the Johor Darul Ta'zim Football Club.

Tunku Ismail currently owns Malaysia Super League club JDT. In October last year, JDT won its seventh consecutive league title.

"Before making any investments, we have to make (an) assessment, which one is suitable and which one is not suitable. There are pros and cons.

"For instance in Valencia, there are pros and cons. Manchester United there are pros and cons. AC Milan, etc. I have to think about it before making a decision," he said.



Earlier this month, Tunku Ismail signaled that he may be interested in buying over Spanish La Liga club Valencia, currently owned by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

Valencia’s president Anil Murthy has reportedly said that Mr Lim has no plans to sell Valencia.



When asked if there is any update on Friday, the crown prince said the door remains open for his investments in football clubs.

"The door is still open. With other clubs also the door is still open," he said.

