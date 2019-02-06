Johor hospital canteen closed for failing to meet health standards

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan Ismail Hospital (SIH) canteen has been closed for two weeks from Tuesday (Feb 5), after an examination by health authorities found that the operators failed to comply with standards under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

Johor Health Department (JHD) director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz said the Johor Bahru district health office inspected the SIH canteen following complaints involving a viral picture of a mouse at a canteen.

The location of the canteen and the time the picture was taken could not be determined.

"The order to close SIH was issued to enable a thorough cleaning work to be done. The canteen will only be allowed to reopen when the required level of hygiene and the stipulated conditions are met,’’ he said in a statement.

Dr Selahuddeen said JHD and SIH were concerned with food hygiene and safety issues and consumers could contact the nearest JHD or district health office if there were any complaints regarding cleanliness and food security.