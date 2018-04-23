All immigration counters at Johor checkpoints to open for Malaysia polling day

JOHOR BAHRU: Immigration counters at Johor's land checkpoints will operate at maximum capacity from May 8 to 10, to facilitate traffic flow as Malaysians working in Singapore return home to vote in the general election on May 9.

About 350 officers will be deployed to both the Sultan Iskandar Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex in Tuas, announced Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed on Sunday (Apr 22).

He urged voters to plan their trip home carefully, saying congestion is inevitable if everyone returns at the same time.

"We do expect congestion as it is something that we are still working on especially during special occasions and festivities as traffic volumes might increase during this period,” he said.



“I must stress here that the traffic congestion at both CIQs are not due to our immigration workforce not carrying out their duty but due to the fact that vehicle volume entering Johor is extremely high."



The minister also urged Malaysians not to use traffic congestion as an excuse to blame the government. “If they really are responsible citizens, take leave and return to vote, don’t go blaming the government for the traffic congestion," he said.



The vote on May 9, a Wednesday, is Malaysia’s first weekday poll in nearly 20 years.