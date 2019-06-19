Johor in search of new durian breed

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor, the Malaysian state that produces the most number of durians in the country, is looking for a new breed of the fruit.

A competition will be held next week to find a new variety of durian that has commercial value, The Star quoted Tosrin Jarvanthi, chairman for the state Islamic affairs, agriculture and rural development committee as saying.

Johor has at least 12 registered breeds of durian, with the most famous being Durian IOI, said Tosrin.

“The government will be hosting the state level agriculture expo and fruit fair 2019 in Segamat between Jun 28 and 30 where the theme is Everything Durian,” Tosrin said.

“We are confident we'll find a new one that will taste even better through the festival," he added.

Johor produced 692,464 tonnes of durians across 15,630 hectares of land in 2017. The Segamat district is the top producer within Johor, followed by Muar, Tangkak and Batu Pahat.

Winning entries for the competition will receive a cash prize worth up to RM1,000 (US$240).