Johor hopes Malaysia-Singapore meeting next month will bring 'positive news'

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is hoping for "positive news" from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong next month, Johor's Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Tuesday (Apr 20).

The two leaders are expected to discuss the reopening of borders between the two countries during the meeting.

Mr Hasni said the reopening of borders is an ongoing agenda of the state government and that it would ensure that those who cross the border from Johor, such as workers, have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We will also present to the federal government standard operating procedures for crossing the border," he said during a press conference on Tuesday (Apr 20).

Mr Hasni was asked to comment on the state government's level of confidence with regards to reopening the border to Singapore, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country are seen to be increasing.

"This will include limited movement. Although they can cross the border, it does not mean they can travel all over Singapore," he added.

"If it is for work, it means that they have to move from point A and point B. So there will be a mechanism that can be developed for us to (have) control (over this)."

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced last week that Malaysian cargo drivers who have been vaccinated in Singapore may use vaccination cards issued to them, along with the TraceTogether tokens or app as verification for their vaccination status at the Causeway.

This will allow them to skip on-arrival testing, the ministry added.

On Apr 12, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the reopening of borders is expected on the agenda of the meeting between Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Lee early next month.

Mr Hishammuddin met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan last month, during which they said they are committed to “progressively restore” cross-border travel for other groups of travelers in addition to the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

