Johor may stop buying treated water from Singapore: Malaysia minister

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry is in the process of preparing a full study on efforts to ensure that Johor is no longer dependent on treated water from Singapore, said its minister Xavier Jayakumar on Wednesday (Apr 3).



The study, which will be conducted together with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as well as Johor's state government, will look at the impact, framework, suggestions and negotiations to do with the state's dependency on the basic resource.



“We want Johor to not be dependent and we don't want them to take (treated) water from Singapore anymore. At the same time, this study will ensure that water in Johor is sufficient for the future.



“I will present the results of this study to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in a month’s time,” said Dr Xavier.



Singapore pays 3 sen per thousand gallons of raw water and sells treated water back to Johor at 50 sen per thousand gallons.

When asked about the water levels at reservoirs countrywide following the recent heatwave, Dr Xavier said the water levels were all under control.



“Although the water levels are low at several reservoirs, it is not critical. In fact, it has been raining again and it is estimated that several drought-hit areas will see rain this month,” he added.



In March, Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian said the state government plans to be self-sufficient in treated water instead of relying on Singapore for the resource.