Johor crowns new premium grade durian to rival Musang King

SEGAMAT, Johor: Johor has identified a new variety of premium grade durian that could rival the likes of Musang King and other established varieties.



The new variety, grown by plantation owner Mad Zin Abdullah from Kampung Tengah in Segamat, was declared the winner in a state-wide "Durian Unggul (Excellent Durian)" competition held in Segamat on Friday (Jun 28).



A closer shot of winning durian P089. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

​​​​​​​

Mad Zin, who is in his 70s, submitted two types of durian from his plantation - P089 and P088 - and they clinched first and second prizes respectively.



The competition saw 18 different types of durian grown in different parts of the state, which are new breeds that have yet to be registered with the agriculture department.



According to Mad Zin, the winning durian, P089, has a slightly bitter taste and creamy texture. For winning first prize, he received RM 1,000 (US$241) and a Musang King durian plant.



He also received RM750 and yet another Musang King plant for his P088, which won second prize.

Mad Zin Abdullah posing with his two winning durian varieties. Left is P089 and right is P088. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Johor currently has at least 12 registered breeds of durian, with the most famous being Durian IOI or also known as Durian Hajah Hasmah.



Following his victory, Mad Zin expressed hope that his durians will be registered with the agricultural department.



"I will let them name the durian if it gets registered, it's not my place to insist on the name. But I think it tastes even better than other durians in this area," he said.



In a speech before the winners were unveiled, director for Johor's agricultural department Hishamuddin Ahmad expressed optimism that the winning varieties would rival the best durian cultivars in the country.



"I am confident that our winners are able to match the best that Malaysia has to offer such as Musang King and Black Thorn," he said.



The durians were cut open during the taste test. They were judged based on their texture, appearance and overall taste. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Judges for the competition appointed by the state government included experts from Indonesia.



The team conducted a taste test on Friday morning, and scored the fruits based on their texture, appearance and overall taste.



The "Durian Unggul" competition was the main event of the Johor Agriculture Expo and Fruit Fair 2019, which is held from Friday until Sunday.



Judges during the taste test on the morning of Jun 28, 2019. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

In his speech to officially launch the fair, Johor Chief Minister Sahruddin Jamal said more land in the state can be utilised as durian plantations to boost tourism.



"Segamat, for example, is well known for durian production. Hence, any idle land can be turned into durian plantations to increase the yield in the near future and this place can become a durian production hub for the state of Johor," said Dr Sahruddin.



He added that agrotourism in Segamat can be developed and expanded to attract investment and tourists.



P088, one of the durian varieties in the competition. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Johor's Islamic Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi previously said that finding a new variety of durian would cement Johor's position as Malaysia's main producer of durians.



Based on 2017 numbers, Johor produced 52,261 metric tonnes of durian valued at RM692,464, making it the biggest producer in the country, with Pahang and Sarawak in second and third places respectively.



Besides sales of Johor's locally produced mangoes, jackfruits and durians, the fair will also feature carnival activities such as a durian-eating competition and a durian race.