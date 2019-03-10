Pasir Gudang methane poisoning: Schools to reopen on Monday

JOHOR BAHRU: The two schools in Pasir Gudang that were shut down after 39 people were hospitalised for methane poisoning were not allowed to reopen on Sunday (Mar 10).

The victims, 21 of them students, suffered symptoms such as vomiting and fainting after breathing in methane from an illegal waste dumping in nearby Kim Kim River.

Advertisement

Johor Education Department deputy director Azman Adnan said Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Puteh and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pasir Putih would only reopen after it had been thoroughly cleaned.

“Please be informed that a special meeting of the Chemical Waste Spill Disaster Relief Committee in Sungei Kim Kim Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru, was held today by the authorities involving all relevant government agencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Based on feedback from various departments and agencies, it is recommended SK Taman Pasir Puteh and SMK Taman Pasir Putih will be closed tomorrow, Sunday to enable full cleaning work and the schools will reopen on Monday,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Azman said that affected students, teachers, parents and guardians would be alerted of the extended closure.



A mass-cleaning exercise was being conducted at the schools when Bernama visited their premises on Sunday. The cleaning was focused on items such as desks and chairs, windows, curtains, fans and air purifiers.

Around 80 teachers, four cleaners and 10 members of the parent-teacher association were involved in the activities at the primary school, said its principal Abdul Rashid Ahmad.

Malaysia fire rescue officials also lent their assistance.