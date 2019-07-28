Johor police bust syndicate, seize cigarettes worth RM710,000

KOTA TINGGI: Malaysian police have busted a smuggling syndicate and seized cigarettes worth RM710,000 (US$172,000) during a raid in the state of Johor, a police chief said on Sunday (Jul 28).

Five suspects were also arrested during the raid on Thursday at a shop lot at Taman Sri Saujana in the town of Kota Tinggi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kota Tinggi police chief Ahsmon Bajah said the raid was the biggest success for the district this year, adding that those arrested were three locals and two Indonesians, aged between 28 and 55.



He added that police checks at the premises uncovered a container with 362 boxes of smuggled cigarettes under the "RGD Magnum" label, each containing 50 cigarette cartons.



"The cigarettes are believed to have been smuggled in from neighbouring countries. The foreigners are said to be the intermediaries while the locals were their business partners," Ahsmon said.



Ahsmon added that the syndicate was believed to have been active for the past three months. The cigarettes, priced at RM35 per carton, were to be distributed to local markets across the country.

