Johor police search for person who attempted to blast open ATM

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian police have launched a manhunt for a person who allegedly attempted to blast open an automated teller machine (ATM) on Sunday (Sep 22).



The incident took place in the morning at a bank along Jalan Dedap 21 in Johor Jaya.



Seri Alam District Police Chief Ismail Dollah said the authorities were alerted to the explosion at about 7.20am.



“On arrival at the scene, police found the cash dispenser of one of the two ATM machines damaged and a nearby glass barrier shattered.



“However, the robber failed to retrieve cash from the ATM and fled the scene,” he said.



Ismail added that closed-circuit television footage showed that one person was involved, but police have yet to ascertain the suspect’s gender or the type of explosives used.

