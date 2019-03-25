Johor Sultan orders probe into pollution in two rivers

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor on Monday (Mar 25) ordered the authorities to immediately investigate pollution in two rivers which he said has killed many fish.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said he wants to ensure that there is no repeat of the Sungai Kim Kim incident, in which chemicals illegally dumped into the river caused a wave of poisoning cases in Pasir Gudang.

“Carry out the investigation, and I want a report immediately on the matter. Those involved must be held responsible for the pollution of the rivers,” he said in a Facebook post, referring to Sungai Benut and Sungai Machap in Simpang Renggam.



Johor's royal press office published photos of dead fish in one of the polluted rivers.

It said the source of the pollution in Benut River is a garbage disposal unit in Simpang Renggam, Johor.

Earlier this month, chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim affected more than 2,770 people who fell ill from toxic fumes. All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang were ordered to shut.

Two Malaysians and a Singaporean were charged on Sunday over the illegal dumping in Pasir Gudang.

Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, who is also education minister, is expected to visit Sungai Benut on Monday.

