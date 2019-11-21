Johor to inject RM15 million to boost tourism in 2020

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government will invest RM15 million (U$S3.5 million) to boost tourism in the state next year, said Chief Minister Dr Sahruddin Jamal on Thursday (Nov 21).



This is the highest allocation of funds for tourism in the state's history, compared to previous amounts which were between RM3 million and RM8 million, said Dr Sahruddin.

He added that the state economy is expected to bring in as much as RM29.4 billion in 2020 from tourism. Around 18.4 million tourists are also expected, out of which 8.4 million are targeted to be overnight visitors.

The RM15 million allocation will be used mainly on upgrades to infrastructure such as basic amenities at tourist destinations, promotional activities, as well as the hosting of events.

Speaking at the tabling of the Johor 2020 Budget, Dr Sahruddin added that a total of RM8.2 million from the allocation will also be spent on advertising conducted locally and overseas.

A portion of the allocation will serve as incentives to travel agents as well, who are able to attract visitors to stay overnight at selected destinations.

Dr Sahruddin added that the state government intended to facilitate the introduction of new travel routes via the Senai International Airport in Johor.