Johor's new chief minister Osman Sapian sworn in

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakatan Harapan coalition's Osman Sapian was on Saturday (May 12) sworn in as Johor's 16th chief minister.

The 67-year-old Kempas state assemblyman received the letter of appointment and took the oath of office in a ceremony held before the Sultan of Johor at the palace.

Advertisement

"His Majesty reminded the new Menteri Besar (chief minister) to serve the rakyat with commitment and dedication, adding that he would speak up where necessary for the benefit of the rakyat," said a post on the Facebook page of the Johor Sultan.

Mr Osman, who is also the Johor secretary for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), replaced Barisan Nasional's (BN) Mohamed Khaled Nordin as chief minister, after Pakatan Harapan won 36 out of 56 state seats to take control of the state assembly in the recent general election.

It was the first time since Malaysia's independence that the BN lost Johor.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Osman, who faced BN candidate Ramlee Bohani and PAS' Dzulkifli Suleiman in a three-cornered fight this election, wrested the Kempas seat with a vote majority of 9,178.

He was the incumbent for the Kempas seat under the BN for three terms from 1999 until 2013, before being dropped in the 2013 general election.