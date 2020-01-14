Fried noodles at Johor school suspected to be the cause of food poisoning of 120 students

JOHOR BAHRU: Fried noodles served at a Johor school are suspected to have caused 120 students to go down with food poisoning on Monday (Jan 13) with symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, headache and fever.

The Johor Government Religious Secondary School (SMAKJ) near Kluang, where 474 students are enrolled, had served the fried noodles for breakfast at the dining hall.



"The Johor state department of health through the Kluang district health office received a notification of a food poisoning incident involving SMAKJ students at 10.20am yesterday," said Johor health director Aman Rabu in a statement on Tuesday.

"Initially we were informed that 10 students from the school were receiving treatment at Klinik Kesihatan Mibibol, Kluang and about 60 students were on their way to the hospital for further examination."



Dr Aman said the incident was verified at 11am yesterday, after which investigations and outbreak control measures were carried out on the same day.



All the students were in stable condition and treated as outpatients, he added.



Dr Aman said investigation by the health office later found that 120 out of 474 students were exposed, experiencing the symptoms.

He said the food suspected to have caused the incident was fried noodles served at breakfast, but further investigation was still being conducted by the health office to determine the actual cause.

Clinical samples had been sent to the laboratory for analysis and the dormitory kitchen has been examined by the food safety and quality unit, Dr Aman added.

"The hostel kitchen has been ordered to temporary close under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for the purpose of disinfection of premises and further investigation."

