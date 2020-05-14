Johor state government to establish company in Singapore for boosting trade ties

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will establish an investment company in Singapore to improve trade links between both sides, Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Thursday (May 14).

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Hasni said the state-owned company, called the Johor Investment Company (JICO), will be setting up an office in Singapore soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is not an office where we deal with matters related to diplomatic relations but rather an office for our state administrators to improve trade relations," he said.

"It will be a host for collaboration in all aspects, especially the technical exchange of ideas for the mutual interest of both Johor as well as Singapore," he added.

Mr Hasni highlighted that working in the office will benefit the state's civil servants as it gives them an opportunity to "experience working in an international environment".

He added that this would enhance the potential of Johor in attracting investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hasni, who is also the Benut state assemblyman, said the state government has informed the federal government of its plan to establish JICO in Singapore.

He said that the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, the International Trade and Industry Ministry as well as the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore have also been notified.

During the same press conference, Mr Hasni highlighted that the state government will review the previous Singapore-Johor-Indonesia (Sijori) growth triangle cooperation.

He said that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has supported the decision and that the Johor state government will meet representatives from Singapore and Indonesia after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations to discuss the matter.



Sijori was established in 1994 when Johor was under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

It was established between Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, to strengthen economic links between the three countries.



The cooperation aims to link logistics, transportation and financial strengths of Singapore with the natural and labour resources of both Johor and the Riau province.

