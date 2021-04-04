Johor state govt to launch COVID-19 vaccination app for Malaysians who commute to Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: The Johor state government will launch a special vaccination app for Malaysians who commute to Singapore, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Sunday (Apr 4).

In a Facebook post, Mr Hasni said that the app, named ImmuPlan Johor, will be developed by the Johor state government.

"For a start as many as 100,000 people are recommended to register for vaccinations through this application," said Mr Hasni.

"Any developments will be announced from time to time. I hope (the development of this app) can help in efforts to open the Malaysia-Singapore border and restore Johor's economic power."



Mr Hasni wrote the Facebook post after meeting with Malaysia's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin earlier on Sunday afternoon. Mr Khairy is the Coordinating Minister for Malaysia's National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.



In March, Singapore and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to work towards recognising each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates, with a view towards facilitating cross-border travel in the future.

The announcement was made after Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Putrajaya.

In a joint statement, both foreign ministries said that the "operational details of the Reciprocal Recognition of Vaccine Certificate between Malaysia and Singapore, including the detailed requirements, health protocols, and application process involved for entry and exit into Malaysia and Singapore will be further deliberated and finalised by both parties".



Dr Balakrishnan said: “Currently, we are looking specifically for mutual recognition of the certification as well as the tests, so that we can rely on each other’s certifications with the view to facilitate cross-border flows, especially people who have been tested and vaccinated and can travel safely.



“We hope by the time our prime ministers meet, we can make a significant announcement which will allow those of us with families on both sides of the Causeway to meet again, to allow businesses to resume, which will allow safe tourism and we can hopefully look forward to a more busy Causeway."

